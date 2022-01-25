Rallybio Corp’s (NASDAQ:RLYB) Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on January 25th

Rallybio’s (NASDAQ:RLYB) lock-up period is set to expire on Tuesday, January 25th. Rallybio had issued 6,200,000 shares in its initial public offering on July 29th. The total size of the offering was $80,600,000 based on an initial share price of $13.00. After the expiration of Rallybio’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Rallybio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:RLYB opened at $9.40 on Tuesday. Rallybio has a 1 year low of $8.06 and a 1 year high of $25.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.92.

Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $0.52. As a group, analysts expect that Rallybio will post -2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Stephen Uden purchased 5,000 shares of Rallybio stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.55 per share, for a total transaction of $52,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martin Mackay purchased 5,504 shares of Rallybio stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.10 per share, for a total transaction of $55,590.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 21,904 shares of company stock worth $214,620 in the last 90 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RLYB. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Rallybio during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Rallybio in the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Rallybio in the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Rallybio in the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Rallybio in the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. 94.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rallybio Company Profile

Rallybio Corporation is a clinical-stage biotechnology company committed to identifying and accelerating the development of therapies for patients with severe and rare diseases. Rallybio Corporation is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut.

