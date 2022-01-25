Omega Therapeutics Inc’s Lock-Up Period Set To Expire Tomorrow (NASDAQ:OMGA)

Omega Therapeutics’ (NASDAQ:OMGA) lock-up period is set to end on Wednesday, January 26th. Omega Therapeutics had issued 7,400,000 shares in its initial public offering on July 30th. The total size of the offering was $125,800,000 based on an initial share price of $17.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Omega Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Omega Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.20.

OMGA stock opened at $9.56 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 16.69 and a current ratio of 16.69. Omega Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $8.52 and a twelve month high of $31.41.

Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.09). On average, analysts expect that Omega Therapeutics will post -2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMGA. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omega Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Omega Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Omega Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $76,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Omega Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Omega Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $189,000.

About Omega Therapeutics

Omega Therapeutics Inc is a development-stage biotechnology company. Its OMEGA Epigenomic Programming(TM) platform harness the power of epigenetics to develop a new class of DNA-sequence-targeting, mRNA-encoded programmable epigenetic medicines. Omega Therapeutics Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

