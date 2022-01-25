FTAC Emerald Acquisition Corp’s (NASDAQ:EMLDU) Quiet Period Set To Expire on January 25th

FTAC Emerald Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:EMLDU) quiet period is set to end on Tuesday, January 25th. FTAC Emerald Acquisition had issued 22,000,000 shares in its IPO on December 16th. The total size of the offering was $220,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During FTAC Emerald Acquisition’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of NASDAQ EMLDU opened at $9.93 on Tuesday. FTAC Emerald Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.93 and a fifty-two week high of $10.01.

