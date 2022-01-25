FY2021 EPS Estimates for Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY) Increased by Analyst

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a research report issued on Thursday, January 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($3.19) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($3.79). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Chinook Therapeutics’ FY2022 earnings at ($2.94) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Chinook Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 2nd.

NASDAQ:KDNY opened at $12.35 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $556.65 million, a P/E ratio of -3.27 and a beta of -0.14. Chinook Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $10.48 and a 52-week high of $19.85.

Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.12. Chinook Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 47.56% and a negative net margin of 13,190.38%.

In other Chinook Therapeutics news, major shareholder Versant Venture Capital Vii, L sold 600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $9,600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Andrew James King sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.53, for a total transaction of $67,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,645,000 shares of company stock valued at $26,252,981 over the last quarter. 29.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Chinook Therapeutics by 40.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Chinook Therapeutics by 4.9% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Chinook Therapeutics by 74.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Chinook Therapeutics by 14.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Chinook Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 71.67% of the company’s stock.

Chinook Therapeutics Company Profile

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing precision medicines for rare, severe chronic kidney diseases. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

