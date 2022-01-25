Brokers Issue Forecasts for Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:EPRT)

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) – Capital One Financial lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note issued to investors on Friday, January 21st. Capital One Financial analyst C. Lucas now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.32 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.31. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Essential Properties Realty Trust’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.75 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.89 EPS.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 34.78% and a return on equity of 3.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on EPRT. Mizuho downgraded shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America lowered shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Essential Properties Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.71.

EPRT stock opened at $25.48 on Monday. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $20.24 and a 12-month high of $32.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.10, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.02.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. This is an increase from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 167.74%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EPRT. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 220,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,346,000 after purchasing an additional 3,587 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 161,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,654,000 after acquiring an additional 4,023 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $9,372,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 12,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 58,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.57% of the company’s stock.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single-tenant properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to middle-market companies, which operates service-oriented or experience-based businesses. Its portfolio includes the following: Captain D’s, Art Van Furniture, Mister Car Wash, Zips Car Wash, AMC Theaters, Perkins, 84 Lumber, Mirabito, Ruby Tuesday and White Oak Station.

