Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $24.95 Per Share (NYSE:CMG)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) – Research analysts at William Blair lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report issued on Thursday, January 20th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $24.95 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $24.80. William Blair also issued estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s Q4 2021 earnings at $5.11 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $30.82 EPS.

CMG has been the topic of several other reports. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $1,800.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised Chipotle Mexican Grill from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $1,929.00 to $1,920.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,630.00 to $1,747.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Stephens upped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,000.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,150.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,989.00.

CMG opened at $1,416.57 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.86 billion, a PE ratio of 56.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,653.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,768.61. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 52-week low of $1,256.27 and a 52-week high of $1,958.55.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CMG. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,700.0% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 18 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,720.00, for a total value of $344,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

