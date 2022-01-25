Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Hits New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $90.00 to $60.00. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Everbridge traded as low as $48.18 and last traded at $48.81, with a volume of 2334 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.85.

EVBG has been the subject of several other reports. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Everbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. lowered their target price on Everbridge from $200.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Everbridge from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Everbridge from $180.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Everbridge in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.27.

Get Everbridge alerts:

In related news, Director Jaime Wallace Ellertson sold 10,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.86, for a total value of $1,453,600.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Alexander Meredith sold 24,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.86, for a total value of $3,517,784.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,669 shares of company stock worth $6,952,870 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Everbridge during the 2nd quarter valued at about $239,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Everbridge by 4.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,059 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Everbridge by 15.7% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 78,868 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,732,000 after acquiring an additional 10,729 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Everbridge in the 2nd quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC bought a new position in Everbridge in the 2nd quarter worth $330,000.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.45 and a beta of 0.65.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.67. The business had revenue of $96.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.31 million. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 12.68% and a negative net margin of 31.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.33) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Everbridge, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

Everbridge Company Profile (NASDAQ:EVBG)

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organizations operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for Everbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.