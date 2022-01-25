Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Sets New 52-Week Low After Insider Selling

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $184.96 and last traded at $184.96, with a volume of 112 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $192.06.

Specifically, CRO Marc Boroditsky sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.21, for a total transaction of $208,210.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 14,000 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.82, for a total value of $3,679,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 61,729 shares of company stock valued at $17,203,997. Company insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

TWLO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Twilio from $430.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Twilio from $392.00 to $283.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. BTIG Research began coverage on Twilio in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Cowen decreased their price objective on Twilio from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut Twilio from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Twilio has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $422.67.

The company has a market cap of $35.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.98 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 9.57 and a quick ratio of 9.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $256.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $316.73.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $740.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $684.10 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 32.89% and a negative return on equity of 5.56%. Twilio’s quarterly revenue was up 65.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.58) EPS. Analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Twilio by 1.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,978,417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,327,253,000 after acquiring an additional 152,151 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Twilio by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,916,063 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,908,515,000 after purchasing an additional 266,826 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Twilio by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,456,068 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,700,141,000 after purchasing an additional 346,907 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Twilio by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,451,329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,739,247,000 after purchasing an additional 920,349 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Twilio by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,918,553 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,938,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,055 shares during the last quarter. 78.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

