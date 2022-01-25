FY2021 EPS Estimates for Barrick Gold Co. Lowered by Cormark (TSE:ABX)

Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) – Research analysts at Cormark cut their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Barrick Gold in a research note issued on Thursday, January 20th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $1.37 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.39. Cormark also issued estimates for Barrick Gold’s FY2022 earnings at $1.39 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ABX. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Barrick Gold to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$33.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Friday, November 5th. National Bankshares increased their target price on Barrick Gold from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$25.00 price target on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, reduced their price target on Barrick Gold from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$31.92.

ABX opened at C$24.45 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$23.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$24.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.06. The company has a market cap of C$43.50 billion and a PE ratio of 17.44. Barrick Gold has a 52 week low of C$22.30 and a 52 week high of C$30.65.

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported C$0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.50 billion.

In other Barrick Gold news, Senior Officer Mark Francis Hill acquired 60,018 shares of Barrick Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$25.95 per share, with a total value of C$1,557,467.10. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 131,570 shares in the company, valued at C$3,414,241.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.111 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.68%.

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

