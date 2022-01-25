National Bank Financial Comments on Innergex Renewable Energy Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:INE)

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:INE) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Innergex Renewable Energy in a research report issued on Thursday, January 20th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.20 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.26. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Innergex Renewable Energy’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on INE. Desjardins dropped their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$23.00 to C$21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$24.00 to C$23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$22.50 to C$21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$24.00 to C$23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$26.75 price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$24.84.

Shares of TSE INE opened at C$18.18 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$3.50 billion and a PE ratio of -17.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$18.44 and a 200 day moving average of C$19.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 407.83, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.55. Innergex Renewable Energy has a one year low of C$16.91 and a one year high of C$31.90.

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C($0.08). The firm had revenue of C$184.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$178.70 million.

Innergex Renewable Energy Company Profile

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

