ProShares Short S&P500 Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSEARCA:SH)

ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders bought 4,061 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 165% compared to the average daily volume of 1,534 call options.

Shares of SH stock opened at $14.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.95 and a 200-day moving average of $14.45. ProShares Short S&P500 has a 52-week low of $13.47 and a 52-week high of $18.20.

Get ProShares Short S&P500 alerts:

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co grew its holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 by 1.2% during the third quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 89,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 46.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in ProShares Short S&P500 by 126.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 16.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 1,898 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

Featured Article: Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short S&P500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short S&P500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.