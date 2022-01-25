Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ:TYME) Shares Down 3.6%

Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME)’s stock price was down 3.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.48 and last traded at $0.53. Approximately 1,675,099 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 105% from the average daily volume of 818,496 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.55.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $91.29 million, a P/E ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 0.87.

Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ:TYME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03.

In related news, insider Steve Hoffman sold 78,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.72, for a total transaction of $56,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 600,325 shares of company stock worth $487,462. 16.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TYME. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Tyme Technologies by 1,209.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,122,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960,455 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Tyme Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $571,000. Healthcare Value Capital LLC boosted its stake in Tyme Technologies by 33.3% in the third quarter. Healthcare Value Capital LLC now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Tyme Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $400,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Tyme Technologies by 382.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 276,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 219,507 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.25% of the company’s stock.

Tyme Technologies, Inc operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cancer therapies. It offers a clinical program named SM-88 which is a novel, oral, and monotherapy investigational agent that aims to disrupt the cancer cell’s protein synthesis. The company was founded by Steve Hoffman and Michael Demurjian on November 22, 2011 and is headquartered in Bedminster, NJ.

