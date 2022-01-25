Cornerstone Capital Resources (CVE:CGP) Shares Down 2.9%

Cornerstone Capital Resources Inc. (CVE:CGP) shares were down 2.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$3.95 and last traded at C$4.04. Approximately 11,550 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 46,367 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.16.

Separately, Fundamental Research decreased their price target on shares of Cornerstone Capital Resources from C$7.44 to C$7.34 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd.

Get Cornerstone Capital Resources alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of C$148.55 million and a PE ratio of -20.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$4.19.

Cornerstone Capital Resources Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of mineral properties in Ecuador and Chile. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Cascabel project located in northern Ecuador.

Further Reading: What is a front-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone Capital Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone Capital Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.