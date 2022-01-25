Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Helios Technologies Inc. is an industrial technology company. It develops and manufactures hydraulic and electronic control solutions. The company’s operating subsidiaries includes Sun Hydraulics, Enovation Controls and Faster Group. Its operating business segment consists of Hydraulics and Electronics. Hydraulics segment includes material handling, construction equipment, agriculture, specialized vehicles and energy. Electronics segment provides electronic control solutions. Helios Technologies Inc., formerly known as Sun Hydraulics Corporation, is based in Sarasota, United States. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Helios Technologies from $107.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th.

HLIO traded up $3.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $81.92. 184,710 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 104,354. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Helios Technologies has a 12-month low of $53.53 and a 12-month high of $114.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.57 and a beta of 1.06.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.27. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 19.28%. The business had revenue of $223.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.93 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 82.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Helios Technologies will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Melanie M. Nealis sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.07, for a total value of $100,070.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Melanie M. Nealis sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.92, for a total value of $544,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,380,010 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Inscription Capital LLC bought a new stake in Helios Technologies in the second quarter worth $456,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Helios Technologies by 9.0% in the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,500,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,175,000 after buying an additional 124,306 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Helios Technologies by 5.1% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Helios Technologies in the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Helios Technologies by 1.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 394,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,806,000 after buying an additional 6,297 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Helios Technologies Company Profile

Helios Technologies, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of motion control and electronic controls technology for diverse end markets, including construction, material handling, agriculture, energy, recreational vehicles, marine, health and wellness. It operates through the Hydraulics and Electronics segments.

