AIREA (LON:AIEA) Trading 1.9% Higher

Shares of AIREA plc (LON:AIEA) traded up 1.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 27.50 ($0.37) and last traded at GBX 27.50 ($0.37). 36,146 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 53% from the average session volume of 23,632 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 27 ($0.36).

The company has a market capitalization of £11.37 million and a P/E ratio of 12.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 27.02.

AIREA plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes floor coverings in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company offers tufted loop pile, tufted cut pile, fiber bonded, structure bonded, and entrance matting carpet tiles, as well as a range of carpet planks for architects, specifiers, and contractors in the education, leisure, commercial, healthcare, and public sectors under the burmatex brand name.

