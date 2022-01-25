China High Speed Transmission Equipment Group (OTCMKTS:CHSTY) Trading Down 1.9%

China High Speed Transmission Equipment Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHSTY)’s stock price fell 1.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $16.68 and last traded at $16.68. 490 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 63% from the average session volume of 300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.00.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.40.

China High Speed Transmission Equipment Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CHSTY)

China High Speed Transmission Equipment Group Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture of high-speed and heavy-duty gears for wind-turbine gearboxes and transmission systems. The company focuses on wind energy gearboxes, rail vehicle gearboxes, industrial gearboxes, and robot reducers. Its products are used in China and international markets.

