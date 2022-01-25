E-L Financial (TSE:ELF) Shares Down 0.4%

E-L Financial Co. Limited (TSE:ELF)’s share price dropped 0.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$903.00 and last traded at C$913.99. Approximately 820 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 929 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$918.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.68, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of C$3.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$912.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$916.00.

E-L Financial (TSE:ELF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The insurance provider reported C$41.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$436.91 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that E-L Financial Co. Limited will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

E-L Financial Corporation Limited operates as an investment and insurance holding company in Canada. It operates through two segments, E-L Corporate and Empire Life. The company owns investments in equities and fixed income securities directly and indirectly through common shares, investment funds, closed-end investment companies, and limited partnership and other private companies.

