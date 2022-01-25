TORC Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:VREYF) Trading Down 7.1%

TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:VREYF)’s stock price fell 7.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.48 and last traded at $2.48. 17,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 352% from the average session volume of 3,764 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.67.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.48.

About TORC Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:VREYF)

TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of petroleum and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company's principal properties are located in the southeast Saskatchewan area. TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Further Reading: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for TORC Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TORC Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.