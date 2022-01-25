BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) VP Sells $10,039.68 in Stock

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) VP Sarah Aebersold sold 332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.24, for a total value of $10,039.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:BLFS traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $29.11. 619,062 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 378,071. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 2.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 291.13, a P/E/G ratio of 18.37 and a beta of 1.61. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.93 and a twelve month high of $60.67.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $33.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.65 million. BioLife Solutions had a negative return on equity of 2.39% and a net margin of 4.87%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BLFS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Maxim Group started coverage on BioLife Solutions in a report on Friday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BioLife Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.13.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions during the third quarter worth $57,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 25.1% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,643 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 113.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,672 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions during the third quarter worth $164,000. 85.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.

