Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.74 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.74 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Arista Networks’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.77 and the lowest is $0.72. Arista Networks posted earnings of $0.62 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 19.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Arista Networks will report full-year earnings of $2.79 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.77 to $2.82. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $3.80. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Arista Networks.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $748.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.13 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 28.30% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The business’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $136.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $93.75 to $122.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Arista Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.17.

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.97, for a total value of $5,118,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ita M. Brennan sold 17,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.98, for a total value of $7,184,380.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 943,399 shares of company stock valued at $209,239,380 over the last three months. 22.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 300.4% during the 4th quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc now owns 400,734 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,606,000 after buying an additional 300,646 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 300.1% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 240,321 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,546,000 after buying an additional 180,263 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Arista Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $1,278,000. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 300.6% during the 4th quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 2,804 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 2,104 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ANET traded up $2.89 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $121.52. The stock had a trading volume of 4,627,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,124,906. Arista Networks has a 1 year low of $65.52 and a 1 year high of $148.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $139.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.82. The firm has a market cap of $37.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19.

Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System(EOS) a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

