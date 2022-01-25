Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.55 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) will announce $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Fiserv’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.49 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.57. Fiserv posted earnings of $1.30 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Fiserv will report full year earnings of $5.56 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.50 to $5.59. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $6.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.15 to $6.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Fiserv.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. Fiserv’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FISV shares. William Blair started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $148.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $138.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.14.

In other Fiserv news, Director Harry Disimone purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $97.21 per share, for a total transaction of $97,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 43,292 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.81, for a total transaction of $4,537,434.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 21,491 shares of company stock worth $2,064,444 and have sold 148,965 shares worth $15,237,813. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Montis Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at $257,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at $5,055,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fiserv by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 36,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,775,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. now owns 59,797 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,206,000 after acquiring an additional 4,605 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA now owns 47,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,919,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FISV traded down $2.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $102.74. 7,804,468 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,035,133. Fiserv has a one year low of $92.06 and a one year high of $127.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.23, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $103.74 and a 200 day moving average of $107.52.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

