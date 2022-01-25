Spaceswap Market Capitalization Achieves $1.58 Million (MILK2)

Spaceswap (CURRENCY:MILK2) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. During the last seven days, Spaceswap has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Spaceswap has a total market capitalization of $1.58 million and $49,013.00 worth of Spaceswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Spaceswap coin can currently be purchased for about $0.27 or 0.00000424 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002749 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001649 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.79 or 0.00048888 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,406.05 or 0.06613519 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.68 or 0.00056847 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36,271.33 or 0.99699129 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003327 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00006368 BTC.

Spaceswap Profile

Spaceswap’s total supply is 5,897,744 coins and its circulating supply is 5,876,281 coins. Spaceswap’s official Twitter account is @spaceswapdefi . Spaceswap’s official website is spaceswap.app

