SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $582.89 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect SM Energy (NYSE:SM) to post $582.89 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for SM Energy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $495.71 million and the highest estimate coming in at $793.00 million. SM Energy reported sales of $320.29 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 82%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SM Energy will report full year sales of $1.87 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $2.56 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.36 billion to $2.86 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover SM Energy.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The energy company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $760.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.81 million. SM Energy had a negative net margin of 26.52% and a positive return on equity of 5.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 170.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SM Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Cowen upgraded shares of SM Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $34.25 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of SM Energy from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of SM Energy from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.20.

In related news, CAO Patrick A. Lytle sold 12,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.74, for a total transaction of $460,829.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rose M. Robeson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total transaction of $550,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 82,543 shares of company stock worth $2,977,330. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SM. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in SM Energy by 146.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,200,029 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $58,037,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307,941 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in SM Energy by 1,035.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 978,464 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,812,000 after purchasing an additional 892,314 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in SM Energy by 32.3% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,470,999 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $91,565,000 after purchasing an additional 847,599 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in SM Energy by 1,700.4% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 792,837 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $20,915,000 after purchasing an additional 748,800 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in SM Energy by 23.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,662,099 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $90,191,000 after purchasing an additional 698,537 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.34% of the company’s stock.

SM stock traded up $1.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $32.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,954,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,249,353. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.34 and a 200 day moving average of $26.71. SM Energy has a 12 month low of $8.00 and a 12 month high of $38.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of -6.76 and a beta of 5.74.

About SM Energy

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which is engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

