Polkamon Price Tops $3.74 (PMON)

Polkamon (CURRENCY:PMON) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 24th. During the last week, Polkamon has traded flat against the US dollar. Polkamon has a total market cap of $6.40 million and $623,564.00 worth of Polkamon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polkamon coin can now be bought for $3.74 or 0.00011519 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002750 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001654 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.87 or 0.00049100 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,405.34 or 0.06609602 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.45 or 0.00056194 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,299.02 or 0.99745403 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003319 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00006331 BTC.

About Polkamon

Polkamon’s total supply is 9,851,543 coins and its circulating supply is 1,713,901 coins. Polkamon’s official Twitter account is @Polkamonorg

