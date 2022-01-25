$123.58 Million in Sales Expected for Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) will report sales of $123.58 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sierra Wireless’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $121.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $126.15 million. Sierra Wireless reported sales of $120.48 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Sierra Wireless will report full-year sales of $448.25 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $444.30 million to $451.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $527.23 million, with estimates ranging from $523.90 million to $530.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Sierra Wireless.

Get Sierra Wireless alerts:

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by $0.34. Sierra Wireless had a negative return on equity of 17.47% and a negative net margin of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $82.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.33) EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SWIR. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet lowered Sierra Wireless from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sierra Wireless from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sierra Wireless currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.58.

Shares of SWIR stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $14.54. The company had a trading volume of 387,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,728. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.91. The firm has a market cap of $548.91 million, a P/E ratio of -7.02 and a beta of 2.10. Sierra Wireless has a 12-month low of $13.10 and a 12-month high of $21.20.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Voss Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Sierra Wireless by 422.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 1,227,871 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,032,000 after acquiring an additional 992,999 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Sierra Wireless by 492.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 358,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,423,000 after purchasing an additional 297,700 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Sierra Wireless by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,010,580 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $15,664,000 after purchasing an additional 264,794 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA grew its stake in Sierra Wireless by 486.8% in the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 255,176 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,955,000 after acquiring an additional 211,693 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sierra Wireless in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,803,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.61% of the company’s stock.

About Sierra Wireless

Sierra Wireless, Inc engages in the provision of device-to-cloud and networking solutions. It operates through the following segments: Embedded Broadband and Internet-of-Things Solutions (IoT). The Embedded Broadband segment is comprised of cellular embedded modules that are typically used in non-industrial applications, namely Automobile, Mobile Computing and Enterprise Networking markets.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sierra Wireless (SWIR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Wireless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Wireless and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.