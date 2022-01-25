OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $91.17 Million

Wall Street analysts expect OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) to announce $91.17 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for OceanFirst Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $92.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $90.00 million. OceanFirst Financial posted sales of $93.98 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OceanFirst Financial will report full-year sales of $353.40 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $348.80 million to $359.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $405.04 million, with estimates ranging from $381.40 million to $417.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover OceanFirst Financial.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 27.87%. The company had revenue of $87.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.56 million.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OceanFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Stephens downgraded OceanFirst Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, OceanFirst Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.92.

In other OceanFirst Financial news, Director Nicos Katsoulis acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.90 per share, for a total transaction of $62,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $209,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OCFC traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $23.06. The company had a trading volume of 243,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,533. OceanFirst Financial has a 1-year low of $18.06 and a 1-year high of $25.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.87%.

OceanFirst Financial Company Profile

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Its subsidiary OceanFirst Bank, offers commercial and residential financing solutions, wealth management, and deposit services. It has retail branches throughout the state and in metropolitan New York City along with loan production offices in New Jersey, New York City and Pennsylvania.

