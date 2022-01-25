Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $206.15 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) will announce $206.15 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Maravai LifeSciences’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $208.70 million and the lowest is $204.20 million. Maravai LifeSciences posted sales of $98.35 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 109.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Maravai LifeSciences will report full-year sales of $777.76 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $775.00 million to $781.09 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $857.62 million, with estimates ranging from $846.70 million to $866.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Maravai LifeSciences.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. Maravai LifeSciences had a return on equity of 109.36% and a net margin of 22.69%. The business had revenue of $204.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.68 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Maravai LifeSciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.80.

Shares of Maravai LifeSciences stock traded up $2.29 on Monday, reaching $26.75. 3,220,512 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,793,994. Maravai LifeSciences has a 1-year low of $23.16 and a 1-year high of $63.55. The company has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.72 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 6.01 and a quick ratio of 5.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.37.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 171.9% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences in the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 25.0% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences in the second quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences in the second quarter valued at $118,000. 50.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Maravai LifeSciences

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

