Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $933.32 Million

Brokerages expect Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) to post $933.32 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $958.00 million and the lowest is $918.42 million. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile reported sales of $513.80 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 81.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile will report full-year sales of $2.66 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.38 billion to $2.78 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $4.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.38 billion to $4.63 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.13). Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The company had revenue of $661.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $672.17 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.28 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Scotiabank lowered shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.86.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile stock traded down $1.32 on Monday, reaching $53.29. 2,654,508 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,619,927. The stock has a market cap of $14.03 billion, a PE ratio of 44.78, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 7.19, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a twelve month low of $40.53 and a twelve month high of $71.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.37.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is an increase from Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s dividend payout ratio is currently 307.56%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQM. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 3.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 38,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the second quarter valued at $131,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 51.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 11,575 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 29.9% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,586 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 703.7% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. 19.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Company Profile

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA engages in the production and distribution of fertilizers, potassium nitrate, iodine, and lithium chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Plant Nutrients, Iodine and Derivatives, Lithium and Derivatives, Industrial Chemicals, Potassium, and Other Products and Services.

