Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.31 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) will report $6.31 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Bicycle Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.79 million and the highest estimate coming in at $16.67 million. Bicycle Therapeutics reported sales of $3.85 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 63.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Bicycle Therapeutics will report full year sales of $14.22 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.71 million to $24.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $23.96 million, with estimates ranging from $7.14 million to $77.09 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Bicycle Therapeutics.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.02. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 48.12% and a negative net margin of 562.38%. The company had revenue of $4.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 million.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Bicycle Therapeutics from $47.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. boosted their price objective on Bicycle Therapeutics from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. SVB Leerink began coverage on Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Bicycle Therapeutics from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.50.

In other Bicycle Therapeutics news, Director Pierre Legault sold 44,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.11, for a total value of $2,543,508.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 590.9% in the 4th quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 3,699 shares during the period. Shilanski & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $314,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 7,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,826,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 59,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after purchasing an additional 5,110 shares during the period. 53.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BCYC traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $46.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 740,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,733. Bicycle Therapeutics has a one year low of $20.67 and a one year high of $62.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.28. The company has a quick ratio of 9.04, a current ratio of 9.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.23 and a beta of -0.26.

Bicycle Therapeutics Plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing a novel class of medicines, which the company refers to as bicycles, for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. The firm utilizes its novel and proprietary phage display screening platform to identify bicycles.

