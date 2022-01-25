The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $77.28 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) to post sales of $77.28 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $76.76 million and the highest estimate coming in at $77.80 million. Bancorp reported sales of $75.01 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Bancorp will report full-year sales of $312.52 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $312.00 million to $313.04 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $339.78 million, with estimates ranging from $339.46 million to $340.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Bancorp.

Get Bancorp alerts:

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 33.47%. The company had revenue of $77.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TBBK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 1st. Raymond James increased their price target on Bancorp from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

In other Bancorp news, insider Erika R. Caesar sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total transaction of $128,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TBBK. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bancorp by 74.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,353,971 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $192,225,000 after acquiring an additional 3,569,078 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Bancorp by 67.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,686,105 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077,607 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bancorp by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,289,387 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,689,000 after acquiring an additional 771,465 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bancorp by 165.9% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,188,348 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,243,000 after acquiring an additional 741,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bancorp by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,168,335 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,904,000 after acquiring an additional 461,465 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bancorp stock traded up $0.65 on Monday, hitting $29.25. The stock had a trading volume of 479,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,481. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $16.13 and a twelve month high of $33.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 1.42.

Bancorp Company Profile

The Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of private label banking and financial services through the Bank. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Finance, Payments and Corporate. The Specialty Finance consists of commercial mortgage loan sales and securitizations, small business administration loans; direct lease financing; and security and insurance backed lines of credit and deposits generated by business lines.

Featured Article: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bancorp (TBBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.