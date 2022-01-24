$110.05 Million in Sales Expected for Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) to post sales of $110.05 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Triumph Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $108.85 million and the highest is $110.70 million. Triumph Bancorp posted sales of $97.31 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Triumph Bancorp will report full year sales of $464.05 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $460.50 million to $466.06 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $509.08 million, with estimates ranging from $503.20 million to $518.13 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Triumph Bancorp.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.02. Triumph Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 27.40%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TBK shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Triumph Bancorp from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $148.00 to $132.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $170.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Triumph Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.81.

In other Triumph Bancorp news, Director Richard Loren Davis sold 1,573 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.68, for a total transaction of $196,121.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aaron P. Graft sold 16,434 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.18, for a total transaction of $1,860,000.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,981 shares of company stock valued at $4,021,310 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TBK. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Triumph Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $227,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Triumph Bancorp by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Triumph Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $228,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Triumph Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Triumph Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $260,000. 83.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TBK traded down $6.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $90.50. The company had a trading volume of 465,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,199. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.89. Triumph Bancorp has a 12-month low of $56.70 and a 12-month high of $136.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $120.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.63.

Triumph Bancorp Company Profile

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company which offers traditional banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Factoring, Banking and Corporate. The Factoring segment includes the operations of Triumph Business Capital which offers factoring services.

