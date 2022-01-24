Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $100.60 Million

Brokerages expect that Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) will announce $100.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Lannett’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $111.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $90.21 million. Lannett reported sales of $133.92 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 24.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lannett will report full year sales of $386.38 million for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $445.01 million, with estimates ranging from $414.01 million to $476.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Lannett.

Lannett (NYSE:LCI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.02). Lannett had a negative net margin of 83.58% and a negative return on equity of 31.06%. The firm had revenue of $101.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lannett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

LCI stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.55. The stock had a trading volume of 541,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,414. Lannett has a 52 week low of $1.37 and a 52 week high of $10.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.72.

In other Lannett news, Director Patrick G. Lepore bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.71 per share, for a total transaction of $85,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy C. Crew bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.99 per share, for a total transaction of $39,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 95,900 shares of company stock worth $174,609 over the last ninety days. 14.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LCI. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Lannett during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Azimuth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lannett in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Lannett in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Lannett in the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lannett in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.80% of the company’s stock.

About Lannett

Lannett Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It offers products in different forms including capsules, tablets, liquids, powders, and sprays. The company was founded in 1942 and is headquartered in Trevose, PA.

