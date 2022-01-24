$260,000.00 in Sales Expected for Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) will post sales of $260,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Workhorse Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $100,000.00 to $410,000.00. Workhorse Group posted sales of $650,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 60%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Workhorse Group will report full year sales of $1.32 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.20 million to $1.55 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $17.33 million, with estimates ranging from $7.39 million to $22.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Workhorse Group.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.58). Workhorse Group had a negative return on equity of 84.79% and a net margin of 1,095.71%. The company had revenue of ($0.58) million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.78) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Workhorse Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.00.

Shares of Workhorse Group stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $3.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,637,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,890,941. Workhorse Group has a 52-week low of $2.70 and a 52-week high of $42.96. The company has a market cap of $488.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 2.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in Workhorse Group by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 15,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Workhorse Group by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in Workhorse Group by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 35,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Workhorse Group by 178.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 2,017 shares during the period. Finally, CastleArk Alternatives LLC boosted its position in Workhorse Group by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC now owns 4,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,070 shares during the period. 35.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Workhorse Group Company Profile

Workhorse Group, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of sustainable solutions to the commercial transportation sector. It operates as an original equipment manufacturer, which designs and builds battery-electric vehicles including trucks and aircraft. The firm also creates all-electric delivery trucks and drone systems.

