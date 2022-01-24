$214.92 Million in Sales Expected for Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI) will announce sales of $214.92 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Janus International Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $214.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $214.95 million. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Janus International Group will report full year sales of $729.72 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $729.70 million to $729.75 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $867.03 million, with estimates ranging from $858.36 million to $875.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Janus International Group.

Get Janus International Group alerts:

Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $187.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.40 million.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Janus International Group in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Janus International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Janus International Group from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Janus International Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Janus International Group in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.50.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Janus International Group by 93.6% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 738,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,037,000 after buying an additional 356,995 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Janus International Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Janus International Group by 140.7% in the third quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 83,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after buying an additional 48,967 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Janus International Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $663,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Janus International Group by 25.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 610,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,477,000 after buying an additional 122,097 shares during the period. 80.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JBI stock traded down $0.03 on Monday, hitting $10.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,033,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 496,456. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.10 and its 200-day moving average is $13.01. Janus International Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.14 and a fifty-two week high of $15.94.

Janus International Group Company Profile

Janus International Group, LLC designs, manufactures, and installs steel roll-up doors and building components for self-storage, industrial, and commercial door dealer markets. Its products include self-storage doors, wind load self-storage doors, and swing doors; interior hallway systems and locker systems; commercial roll up doors, including tension holding devices, spiral torque tubes, and adjustment in bracket systems; relocatable storage containers and movable additional storage structures; electronic locks, overlocks, and monitoring products for roll-up doors; and options, such as vision panels, insulation materials, upgrade repair kits, pantheon operators, and hoist operators.

Further Reading: What is Blockchain?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Janus International Group (JBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Janus International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.