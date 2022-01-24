Filecoin (FIL) 24 Hour Volume Tops $626.97 Million

Filecoin (CURRENCY:FIL) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. One Filecoin coin can now be purchased for $18.06 or 0.00049819 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Filecoin has a total market capitalization of $2.77 billion and $626.97 million worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Filecoin has traded down 38.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Filecoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002760 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001666 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.90 or 0.00049377 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,402.88 or 0.06628068 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.38 or 0.00056222 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36,177.88 or 0.99792569 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003326 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00006317 BTC.

About Filecoin

Filecoin’s launch date was July 19th, 2017. Filecoin’s total supply is 153,125,134 coins. Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @Filecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Filecoin’s official website is filecoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Filecoin is a decentralized storage network that turns cloud storage into an algorithmic market. The market runs on a blockchain with a native protocol token (also called “Filecoin”), which miners earn by providing storage to clients. Conversely, clients spend Filecoin hiring miners to store or distribute data. Filecoin miners compete to mine blocks with sizable rewards, but Filecoin mining power is proportional to active storage, which directly provides a useful service to clients. “

Buying and Selling Filecoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Filecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Filecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Filecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “FILUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Filecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Filecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.