Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 0.17% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Solo Brands Inc. is a DTC platform which offers products directly to consumers primarily online through lifestyle brands Solo Stove firepits, stoves, and accessories, Chubbies apparel, Oru Kayak, a folding portable kayak and Isle paddleboards. Solo Brands Inc. is based in SOUTHLAKE, Texas. “

DTC has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Solo Brands in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Solo Brands in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Solo Brands in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Solo Brands in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Solo Brands in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.43.

Shares of NYSE DTC traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $11.98. 951,106 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 633,010. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.63. Solo Brands has a 12 month low of $10.01 and a 12 month high of $23.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 4.98.

Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $69.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.05 million. Solo Brands’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Solo Brands will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO John Merris bought 14,126 shares of Solo Brands stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.12 per share, with a total value of $199,459.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Solo Brands stock. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Solo Brands Inc (NYSE:DTC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

