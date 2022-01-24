Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $8.46 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) to announce $8.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Lam Research’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $8.39 and the highest is $8.53. Lam Research posted earnings per share of $6.03 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Lam Research will report full year earnings of $34.40 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $33.78 to $35.05. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $37.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $35.43 to $40.12. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Lam Research.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Lam Research in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $869.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $700.00 to $770.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Lam Research from $790.00 to $840.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $680.00 to $777.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $694.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $720.07.

Shares of LRCX traded up $16.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $621.82. The stock had a trading volume of 2,462,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,700,089. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $679.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $625.04. Lam Research has a 52 week low of $481.05 and a 52 week high of $731.85.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.26%.

In related news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $680.00, for a total value of $340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 11,329 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total value of $7,647,075.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,260 shares of company stock worth $26,310,966 over the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 0.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,313,232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,438,927,000 after buying an additional 76,201 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Lam Research by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,327,529 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,321,242,000 after acquiring an additional 29,491 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Lam Research by 63.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,744,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $992,770,000 after purchasing an additional 677,746 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Lam Research by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,644,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $935,903,000 after purchasing an additional 21,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 99.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,554,542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $889,524,000 after purchasing an additional 775,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

Featured Story: What do investors mean by earnings per share?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lam Research (LRCX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.