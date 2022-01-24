Zacks: Brokerages Expect Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Will Post Earnings of $2.14 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) will report earnings of $2.14 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Check Point Software Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.10 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.21. Check Point Software Technologies reported earnings per share of $2.17 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies will report full-year earnings of $6.93 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.88 to $7.01. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $7.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.55 to $7.57. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Check Point Software Technologies.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $534.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.37 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 38.78% and a return on equity of 25.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CHKP shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Monday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.91.

CHKP stock traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $124.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,435,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,253,829. Check Point Software Technologies has a 52-week low of $107.85 and a 52-week high of $137.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $115.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.12. The firm has a market cap of $17.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the third quarter valued at $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 171.3% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 85.3% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.92% of the company’s stock.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the development and market of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include threat prevention, next generation firewalls, mobile security, and security management. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

