Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) Issues Earnings Results

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) announced its earnings results on Monday. The basic materials company reported $5.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.84 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 104.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share.

Shares of STLD traded up $2.25 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $54.70. The stock had a trading volume of 5,799,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,282,229. Steel Dynamics has a 1 year low of $33.77 and a 1 year high of $74.37. The firm has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a PE ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.63 and its 200 day moving average is $63.10.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.38%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on STLD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $87.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Steel Dynamics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Steel Dynamics from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Steel Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.42.

In other news, SVP Miguel Alvarez sold 8,220 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total value of $555,672.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

