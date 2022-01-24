FG New America Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OPFI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

FG New America Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OPFI) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.40.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FG New America Acquisition from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.

FG New America Acquisition stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $4.46. 533,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 903,933. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.91. FG New America Acquisition has a 12-month low of $4.05 and a 12-month high of $11.60.

FG New America Acquisition (NYSE:OPFI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $91.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.66 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FG New America Acquisition will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in FG New America Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,044,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in FG New America Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,150,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in FG New America Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,021,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC increased its position in FG New America Acquisition by 158.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 27,621 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in FG New America Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $133,000. Institutional investors own 6.32% of the company’s stock.

About FG New America Acquisition

FG New America Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify businesses in the insurance and financial services industry, with focuses on finTech and insuretech sectors.

