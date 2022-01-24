L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $243.77.

LHX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $248.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $243.00 to $254.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $235.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $266.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

In related news, insider Todd W. Gautier sold 6,912 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.24, for a total value of $1,522,298.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LHX. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 80.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,965,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,635,221,000 after purchasing an additional 5,341,175 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 329.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,809,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,766,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155,533 shares in the last quarter. Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $70,362,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 67.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 770,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,640,000 after acquiring an additional 310,281 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,737,000. 81.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LHX traded up $4.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $225.05. The company had a trading volume of 2,546,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,619,627. The business’s 50-day moving average is $216.21 and its 200-day moving average is $224.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $44.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.86. L3Harris Technologies has a 52 week low of $168.70 and a 52 week high of $246.08.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies will post 12.92 earnings per share for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

