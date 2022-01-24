Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $56.53 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) will announce sales of $56.53 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Aemetis’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $50.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $62.00 million. Aemetis reported sales of $37.33 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 51.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Aemetis will report full year sales of $205.39 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $197.00 million to $214.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $260.46 million, with estimates ranging from $238.00 million to $291.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Aemetis.

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $49.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.59) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aemetis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.25.

In other Aemetis news, Director Francis P. Barton sold 9,445 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.13, for a total transaction of $199,572.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew B. Foster sold 9,533 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total value of $220,116.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,278 shares of company stock worth $449,590 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.65% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Merewether Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Aemetis by 179.3% in the 2nd quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP now owns 642,342 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,175,000 after purchasing an additional 412,379 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Aemetis in the 2nd quarter worth $968,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Aemetis by 818.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 400,967 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,479,000 after purchasing an additional 357,312 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Aemetis by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 28,854 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 4,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aemetis by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,150 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 16,065 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMTX traded up $0.33 on Wednesday, reaching $9.21. 857,541 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 713,597. The firm has a market capitalization of $306.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.08 and a beta of -0.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.02 and its 200-day moving average is $14.09. Aemetis has a 1-year low of $6.08 and a 1-year high of $27.44.

Aemetis Company Profile

Aemetis, Inc is a renewable fuels and biochemical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products. It operates through the North America and India geographical segments. The North America segment manages Keyes Plant in California, the cellulosic ethanol facility in Riverbank, the cluster of biogas digesters on dairies near Keyes, California, the Goodland Plant, Kansas and the research and development facility in Minnesota.

