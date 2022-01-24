Spin Master Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Spin Master Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $54.22.

A number of research firms recently commented on SNMSF. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$40.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$58.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$58.00 to C$57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$50.00 to C$48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$48.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

Spin Master stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $33.90. The stock had a trading volume of 7,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,560. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.14. Spin Master has a twelve month low of $20.76 and a twelve month high of $45.00.

Spin Master Company Profile

Spin Master Corp. is an entertainment company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of toys, games, products, and entertainment properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Rest of World. The North America segment comprises United States and Canada.

