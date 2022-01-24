Spin Master Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Spin Master Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $54.22.

A number of research firms recently commented on SNMSF. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$40.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$58.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$58.00 to C$57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$50.00 to C$48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$48.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

Spin Master stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $33.90. The stock had a trading volume of 7,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,560. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.14. Spin Master has a twelve month low of $20.76 and a twelve month high of $45.00.

Spin Master Corp. is an entertainment company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of toys, games, products, and entertainment properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Rest of World. The North America segment comprises United States and Canada.

