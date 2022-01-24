Mirrored Netflix Hits Market Cap of $8.55 Million (mNFLX)

Mirrored Netflix (CURRENCY:mNFLX) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 24th. In the last week, Mirrored Netflix has traded 26% lower against the U.S. dollar. Mirrored Netflix has a market cap of $8.55 million and approximately $660,767.00 worth of Mirrored Netflix was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mirrored Netflix coin can currently be purchased for approximately $396.08 or 0.01093543 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002762 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001662 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.91 or 0.00049443 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,387.93 or 0.06592838 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.25 or 0.00055902 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36,151.58 or 0.99810977 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003335 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00006308 BTC.

Mirrored Netflix Coin Profile

Mirrored Netflix’s total supply is 21,595 coins. Mirrored Netflix’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official message board for Mirrored Netflix is medium.com/@mirror-protocol . The official website for Mirrored Netflix is mirror.finance

Mirrored Netflix Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Netflix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored Netflix should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirrored Netflix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

