Equalizer (EQZ) Reaches Market Cap of $4.07 Million

Equalizer (CURRENCY:EQZ) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 24th. In the last week, Equalizer has traded 41.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Equalizer coin can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000312 BTC on popular exchanges. Equalizer has a market capitalization of $4.07 million and approximately $205,230.00 worth of Equalizer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Equalizer alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002762 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001662 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.91 or 0.00049443 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,387.93 or 0.06592838 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.25 or 0.00055902 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,151.58 or 0.99810977 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003335 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00006308 BTC.

Equalizer Coin Profile

Equalizer’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,950,000 coins. Equalizer’s official Twitter account is @EqualizerFlash

Buying and Selling Equalizer

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Equalizer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Equalizer should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Equalizer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “EQZUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Equalizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Equalizer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.