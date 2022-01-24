$102.09 Million in Sales Expected for Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) to announce sales of $102.09 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Everbridge’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $102.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $102.20 million. Everbridge posted sales of $75.61 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 35%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Everbridge will report full year sales of $367.70 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $367.60 million to $367.81 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $445.95 million, with estimates ranging from $442.00 million to $452.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Everbridge.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.67. The business had revenue of $96.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.31 million. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 31.91% and a negative return on equity of 12.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.33) earnings per share.

EVBG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Everbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Everbridge from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $185.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Everbridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Everbridge currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.27.

In related news, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.87, for a total value of $44,432.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Alexander Meredith sold 24,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.86, for a total transaction of $3,517,784.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,669 shares of company stock valued at $6,952,870 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Everbridge by 5.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,433,046 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $467,169,000 after acquiring an additional 172,330 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd raised its position in Everbridge by 12.3% in the third quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 2,007,931 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $303,278,000 after acquiring an additional 220,553 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Everbridge by 34.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,181,447 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $160,770,000 after acquiring an additional 299,447 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Everbridge by 50.3% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,163,165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $175,685,000 after acquiring an additional 389,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Everbridge by 29.6% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 838,632 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,667,000 after acquiring an additional 191,692 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVBG traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.29. The company had a trading volume of 2,386,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,084,197. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $81.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.45 and a beta of 0.65. Everbridge has a one year low of $46.70 and a one year high of $178.98.

Everbridge

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organizations operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

