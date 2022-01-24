$0.32 Earnings Per Share Expected for Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.32 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Howard Bancorp’s earnings. Howard Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.29 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Howard Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.29 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.30. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.10 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Howard Bancorp.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Howard Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HBMD. Barings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Howard Bancorp during the second quarter worth $1,676,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Howard Bancorp by 3.5% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 564,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,101,000 after buying an additional 18,884 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Howard Bancorp by 1.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 421,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,801,000 after buying an additional 7,175 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Howard Bancorp during the second quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Howard Bancorp by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 700,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,293,000 after buying an additional 2,588 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.50% of the company’s stock.

HBMD stock traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $23.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,796,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,186. Howard Bancorp has a 52 week low of $11.74 and a 52 week high of $25.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $438.34 million, a PE ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.36.

About Howard Bancorp

Howard Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services through its subsidiary, Howard Bank. It offers commercial banking, insurance, investments, mortgage banking, consumer finance, and real estate loans through banking branches, online, and other distribution channels to businesses, business owners, professionals, and other consumers.

