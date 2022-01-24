Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) Receives $54.43 Average Price Target from Analysts

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $54.43.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Nurix Therapeutics from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Nurix Therapeutics from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.
In other Nurix Therapeutics news, General Counsel Christine Ring sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total value of $34,848.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 3,200 shares of company stock valued at $101,996 over the last 90 days. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Shares of NASDAQ NRIX traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $19.62. 683,888 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 419,033. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.71. The stock has a market cap of $875.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.21 and a beta of 2.33. Nurix Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $18.50 and a twelve month high of $50.00.
Nurix Therapeutics Company Profile
Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader with immunomodulatory drug (IMiD) activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader without IMiD activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.
