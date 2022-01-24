Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) Receives $54.43 Average Price Target from Analysts

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $54.43.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Nurix Therapeutics from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Nurix Therapeutics from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

In other Nurix Therapeutics news, General Counsel Christine Ring sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total value of $34,848.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 3,200 shares of company stock valued at $101,996 over the last 90 days. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Nurix Therapeutics by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 10,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Nurix Therapeutics by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Nurix Therapeutics by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Nurix Therapeutics by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 28,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Nurix Therapeutics by 138.8% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the period. 88.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NRIX traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $19.62. 683,888 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 419,033. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.71. The stock has a market cap of $875.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.21 and a beta of 2.33. Nurix Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $18.50 and a twelve month high of $50.00.

Nurix Therapeutics Company Profile

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader with immunomodulatory drug (IMiD) activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader without IMiD activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

