SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) COO Sells $158,878.12 in Stock

SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 2,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.06, for a total transaction of $158,878.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ:SGH traded up $1.33 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $57.60. 626,907 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 871,435. SMART Global Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.88 and a 12-month high of $74.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 40.00 and a beta of 1.06.

Get SMART Global alerts:

Shares of SMART Global are set to split before the market opens on Wednesday, February 2nd. The 2-1 split was announced on Wednesday, February 2nd. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Wednesday, February 2nd.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 4th. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $469.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $460.06 million. SMART Global had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 46.53%. SMART Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that SMART Global Holdings, Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SGH. Jefferies Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 1,598.9% in the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 477,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,747,000 after buying an additional 448,991 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in SMART Global during the first quarter valued at $7,757,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SMART Global in the third quarter valued at about $14,555,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of SMART Global by 673.2% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 231,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,015,000 after purchasing an additional 201,140 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SMART Global in the third quarter valued at about $8,211,000.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SGH shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of SMART Global from $70.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of SMART Global from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SMART Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Stifel Europe increased their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $70.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.00.

About SMART Global

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets. The company specializes in application specific product development and support for customers in enterprise, government and original equipment manufacturer, or OEM, markets. It operates through the following segments: Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platform Solutions (IPS), and LED Solutions.

Further Reading: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for SMART Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMART Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.