Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) Issues Earnings Results

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $146.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.90 million. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 29.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share.

Shares of HOPE stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $15.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,546,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 766,348. Hope Bancorp has a 52-week low of $11.05 and a 52-week high of $16.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 1.49.

Get Hope Bancorp alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Hope Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) by 61.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 535,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 203,959 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.44% of Hope Bancorp worth $7,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

HOPE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson upgraded Hope Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hope Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

About Hope Bancorp

Hope Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Bank of Hope. The firm offers core business banking products for small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. Its products and services include certificate of deposit, online banking, bill payment, mobile banking, credits card, and mortgage loans.

